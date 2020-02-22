March 14, 1933 - February 20, 2020 Mr. Ivan Edgar Hawks, 86 of Winston-Salem passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Hawks was born in Fancy Gap, VA to the late Floyd Hawks and Mary Melton Hawks on March 14, 1933. He served his country in the United States Army. Ivan was a joint partner/owner at Midway Electric Company with Ronald Ziglar. He was an antique truck enthusiast that enjoyed going to car shows. Ivan also enjoyed gardening; he and his neighbor would be in competition on whose tomatoes would ripen first. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Farmer Hawks; sons, David Hawks and Dwyane Hawks (Sarah); daughters, Diane Conley, Rebecca Rush (Norman) and Reta Ellis (Darrin); eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 12 noon Monday, February 24, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkview Church of God, 3263 Kernersville, Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Ivan Hawks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries