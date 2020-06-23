Lewisville - Mr. Ronald Lee Hawkins, 66, passed away June 18, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12:00noon until 5:00pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 (RUSSELL).

