December 22, 1948 - November 17, 2019 David Bernard Hawkins was born December 22, 1948 to the late Robert P. and Mattie P. Hawkins in Lewisville, NC. He was a 1969 graduate of West Forsyth High School He was employed by R. J. Reynolds Tobacco for 34 years before retiring. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Clark Hawkins, son, James Vincent Hawkins, and brother, Paul Gray Hawkins. He departed this life Sunday, November 17. 2019. David loved his family and left to cherish his memory are his children, David (Crystal) Thompkins, Mitchell (Walteria) Hawkins, John Hawkins, and Millicent Hawkins Gerald; grandchildren, John Hawkins Jr., Taj Hawkins, LeGrant Carter, Ja'Niya Hawkins, Faith Hawkins, Taine' Hawkins, Alex Gerald, Jayla Hawkins, Julien Gerald, and Vivian Gerald; siblings, Elmer Ray (Laverne) Hawkins, Brenda (Frederick) Caldwell, Henry (Peggy) Hawkins, and Ben (Christiana) Hawkins; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends that will also cherish his memory. Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 noon Tuesday November 26, 2019 at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11am-12noon at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper Funeral Home
