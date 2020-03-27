July 13, 1945 - March 26, 2020 HAUSER MOCKSVILLE Mrs. Shirey Ann Hendrix Hauser, 74, of US Hwy 64 E, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. She was born July 13, 1945, in Davie County to the late Charlie David and Edna Aileen Cope Hendrix. Mrs. Hauser was a member of Fork Baptist Church where she had been a youth fellowship leader. She enjoyed church, cooking, traveling and especially loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Wesley "Bud" Hauser; an infant sister, Nancy Carol Hendrix; and a great-granddaughter, Alexis Nichole. Survivors include two children, Karen Wagoner and Barry Hauser; a sister, Connie Hendrix Jones (Dallas); four grandchildren, Amanda Bentley (Lester), Brooke Wagoner (fiancé, Robbie), David Wagoner (fiancé, Tyler Marie Christian), and Madison Savannah Hauser; and five great-grandchildren, McKenzie Gobble, Dakota Bentley, Ryan Burns, Deanna Myers, and Rylee Burns; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 28, at Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Garrett officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3140 US Hwy 64 E, Mocksville, NC 27028. Condolences may be made online at www.lambertgrahamfuneralhome.com. Lambert Graham Funeral Home 635 Wilkesboro Street, Mocksville
