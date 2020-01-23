November 21, 1930 - January 20, 2020 King Ruth Knight Hauser, 89, of King, NC passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Priddy Manor. Ruth was born November 21, 1930 in Stokes County to the late Preston and Verlie Jessup Knight. She was the widow of Roger Wesley Hauser. She was a member of First Baptist Church of King and worked in the cafeteria at King Primary from 1956 until 1991. She loved to travel with the Senior Center Group and loved to read, play Canasta, Rook and Bridge; and was a long time, devoted member of the Young At Heart Bible Study Group at King First Baptist. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Knight Marshall and Della Knight Martin and son-in-law Sam Lineberry. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Beverly Lineberry, her son, Van Hauser and wife Marilyn, grandchildren: Lori Lineberry Coleman and husband Kevin, Meriale Lineberry Verburg and husband Mark, and Kayla Bush Hauser, along with three great-grandchildren and special nieces Brenda Carroll and husband Perry and Ann Smith. The family will receive friends and loved ones Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM. A private interment will take place at King Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church King, 122 Kirby Rd.. King, NC 27021 or to King Outreach, P.O. Box 481, King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ruth Knight Hauser. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Hauser, Ruth Knight
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
2:00PM
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
