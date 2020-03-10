September 13, 1964 - March 8, 2020 Kelly Nelson Hauser, 55, of Lewisville, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 after a courageous three year battle with cancer. "The meek shall inherit the earth" Matthew 5:5. To those who knew Kelly, it would be difficult to find someone meeker than my wonderful wife. "Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself" Matthew 22:39. Again, to those who knew Kelly, she was the image of God through Christ on loving one another. "So then by their fruit you will recognize them" Matthew 7:20. Kelly was a cosmetologist at Village Hair Design for 25 years. The owner of the salon, Gray Smith, her co-workers, and her clients were like family to Kelly. If you only knew how often Kelly spoke of you all. Kelly was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church in Clemmons. Kelly's church family was very important to her. It was hard on Kelly not to be able to attend church in her final weeks. We would like to extend a special thank you to the Rhoades life class for comforting Kelly with their prayers and messages. Kelly was preceded in death by her father, I.J. Nelson, and mother, Ethel Nelson. She is survived by her husband, Mark Hauser, whose only regret is not marrying her 10 years earlier (that is how long we dated). But to God be the glory for 26 years of marriage to the most wonderful woman that He could have given me. I probably should have put Chester (her cat) first, but since he can't write, he'll have to be second "this time." Also surviving are Kelly's mother-in-law, Lydia Hauser, who thought of Kelly as the daughter she never had; her sister, Robin Nelson; niece, Patrice Larson and husband James and their children Maquela and Emeryson Grace; brother-in-law, Michael Hauser and wife Tammy; aunt, Lolene Mathews and her children Alana and Beverly; aunt, Dorothy Canada; uncle Dale Canada and wife Glenda; special friends Debra Rierson and husband Steve and their children Sarah and Will, Kay Adams and husband Tim, Charity Wagenti and husband Michael, and Jeanie Reich and husband Mark. To those I have not mentioned, forgive me, but you know Kelly loved you all. My prayer is anyone that knew Kelly would remember her example as a follower of Christ our Lord. "For the hearts of the people have grown dull, their ears are hard of hearing, and their eyes they have closed, Lest they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears, Lest they should understand with their hearts and turn, So that I should heal them. But blessed are your eyes for they see, and your ears for they hear." - Matthew 13:15-16 A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Center Grove Baptist Church in Clemmons, with Dr. Steve Corts officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, 8750 Lasater Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
