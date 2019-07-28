September 11, 1930 - July 24, 2019 Mrs. Dorothy Gray (Dolly) Caudle Hauser passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 11, 1930 in Surry County to Rufus Arnold and Effie Marion Caudle. A graduate of Shoals High School, she continued her education at Draughns Business School in Winston-Salem before returning to Shoals to marry her childhood sweetheart, Oliver Wilson Hauser. Working alongside her husband, Dolly was employed with Surry County Schools for 23 years at Shoals Elementary as the school secretary. But she was much more than that she was a bus driver, worked in the cafeteria, cared for sick little ones, sold ice cream, and, most of all, she was the school mom who nurtured and loved all children who entered the schoolhouse doors. After retiring, she worked for many years at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm as a historical interpreter. Dolly was also very active in the Shoals Home Extension Club for 45 years, in which she was a charter member. Dolly was also a lifelong active member of Shoals United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, served as a trustee and church historian, and was an active member of the Shoals Methodist Women. Dolly, being gifted with a beautiful alto voice, loved being able to harmonize as she sang gospel hymns, in both the choir and as part of a quartet. Dolly loved gardening, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her larger than life personality enabled her to connect with all people; she never met a stranger and was often the life of the party, bringing a smile to everyone's face. Her Christian witness was to visit, to care for others and to bring laughter and joy wherever she went. Affectionately called "Dolly Mama" by her children and grandchildren, Dolly was, first and foremost, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was generous, caring, and dedicated. Dolly Mama was the center of her family, always keeping them connected. Her legacy will be one of love and laughter. Special thanks and appreciation to Wayne Smith and family as well as community friends who cared deeply for Dolly and brought her much happiness over the past few years. Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 52 years Oliver Wilson Hauser, her sister Gladys Jones and her brother, Buford Caudle. She is survived by a son, Greg Hauser of Pilot Mountain, daughters Cindy Hauser of Shoals, Sharon Hauser of Winston-Salem, Michelle Kirkley of Winston-Salem and Ami Hauser of Charlotte, and 4 grandchildren McKenzie Grayce Kirkley, Claire Marie Hauser, Charlotte Anne Hauser, Joseph James Hauser as well as several special nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Shoals United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 131 Pinnacle, NC 27043 and the North Carolina Living Historical Farm Committee, 308 Horne Creek Farm Road, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Dolly will lie in state Monday, July 29 from 1p-2p at Shoals United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 2p-4p in the sanctuary and the service will follow at 4p, Rev. Sue Anne Morris and Rev. David Raiford officiating. A graveside service follows at the Shoals United Methodist Church Cemetery. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
