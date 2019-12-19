April 7, 1953 - December 13, 2019 Mr. Dale Robert Hauser, 66, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born April 7, 1953 in Forsyth County to the late Marvin and Dorothy Hauser. Dale worked at Westinghouse for several years, then working for himself for Turf N Stuff Outdoor Services and retired from the Village of Tobaccoville. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, David Hauser and nephew, Larry Hauser. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Jane Covington Hauser; two children, Brian (Amy) and Sherry Spainhour; six grandchildren: Colby, Camron, and Clay Page, and Brooke (Jake), Chase, and Nick Spainhour; great-grandchild, Mason Cagel; nephew, Andy and his daughter, Hallee Hauser; and several cousins. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, December 21st at Mizpah Moravian Graveyard with Pastor David Merritt officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, December 20th at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mizpah Moravian Church, 3195 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
