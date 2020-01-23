October 3, 1940 - January 22, 2020 Danbury Alice Lawson Hauser, 79, drifted peacefully into the arms of her Savior on January 22, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home following a courageous battle with cancer. Alice was truly a special lady; a devoted Christian, daughter, sister, and aunt. She loved all God's creatures, but had a special place in her heart for beagles. She left a legacy to many through her God-given gift of nurturing and caregiving. She enjoyed working in her garden and her flowers. She will be missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Frye Family Cemetery, John Miller Lawson Rd., Lawsonville, NC. She was preceded in death by her father, Joshua Bryan Lawson; mother, Mentora L. Lawson; sister, Ruth L. Smith; and brothers, Burnette Lawson and Bryant Junior Lawson. Survivors include her sisters, Faye L. Mabe and Effie Jean Lawson; sisters-in-law, Ramona H. Lawson and Marsha Lawson; nieces, Michelle Freeman (Darrell) and Melissa L. Carter (Eddie); three great-nieces, one great-nephew; eight great-great-nephews; and two great-great-nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017 or Stokes Animal Shelter, 1999 Sizemore Rd., Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
Hauser, Alice
To send flowers to the family of Alice Hauser, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Frye Family Cemetery
John M. Lawson Rd
Lawsonville, NC 27022
John M. Lawson Rd
Lawsonville, NC 27022
Guaranteed delivery before Alice's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately