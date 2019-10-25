August 18, 1963 - September 25, 2019 Kelly Hatfield passed away on September 25, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX at the age of 56. She was born in Charleston, WV on August 18, 1963 to the late Mickey and Loretta Hatfield. Kelly is survived by her children, Christopher Clark, Emily Hatfield, and Jesse Hatfield, and brother, Brett Hatfield. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27th at 2 pm at Vogler & Sons in Clemmons. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home 2849 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately