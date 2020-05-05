July 13, 1941 - May 1, 2020 Mrs. Maudisteen Williams Harvey quietly transitioned from her home to her heavenly home on Friday afternoon, May 1, 2020. Maudisteen was the youngest daughter born to the late Mr. James Sonny and Mrs. Hattie Stinson Williams on Sunday, July 13, 1941, in Winston-Salem, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters, Dorothy Fisher, Edith Chaskley, and Marcelean Webb. Maudisteen attended the public schools in Winston-Salem Forsyth County. She was a retiree of the RJR Archer Inc. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for thirty-nine years. She was the President of the Pastor's Aide, a member of the Deaconess Board and a member of the Women's Sunday School Class. Leaving to cherish her memories are a devoted and loving husband, Larry Harvey; two sons, Michael Brown of Los Angeles, CA and Paul Brown (Willette) of Winston-Salem, NC; three grandchildren, Tiffany Brown, Timothy Harris, and Hykeem Crockett; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1301 C.E. Gray Drive, with Rev. Dr. Charles E. Gray officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Most Popular
-
Kernersville native Madison Bailey heads to 'Outer Banks ' for hit Netflix show
-
My Take On Wake: Most of us never saw the real Danny Manning; here’s hoping that’s not the case with Steve Forbes
-
Thousands of students have not logged on for e-learning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools say
-
Winston-Salem man dead after collision between motorcycle and an SUV
-
Michael Bunn, found unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning, drawing support from Carolina Thunderbirds hockey fans and others
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a $50 gift card from Dalton's Crossing.
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately