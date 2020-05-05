July 13, 1941 - May 1, 2020 Mrs. Maudisteen Williams Harvey quietly transitioned from her home to her heavenly home on Friday afternoon, May 1, 2020. Maudisteen was the youngest daughter born to the late Mr. James Sonny and Mrs. Hattie Stinson Williams on Sunday, July 13, 1941, in Winston-Salem, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters, Dorothy Fisher, Edith Chaskley, and Marcelean Webb. Maudisteen attended the public schools in Winston-Salem Forsyth County. She was a retiree of the RJR Archer Inc. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for thirty-nine years. She was the President of the Pastor's Aide, a member of the Deaconess Board and a member of the Women's Sunday School Class. Leaving to cherish her memories are a devoted and loving husband, Larry Harvey; two sons, Michael Brown of Los Angeles, CA and Paul Brown (Willette) of Winston-Salem, NC; three grandchildren, Tiffany Brown, Timothy Harris, and Hykeem Crockett; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1301 C.E. Gray Drive, with Rev. Dr. Charles E. Gray officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)

To plant a tree in memory of Maudisteen Harvey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries