April 24, 1928 - October 25, 2019 Mr. Howard Ray Harvey, 91, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born April 25, 1928 in Surry County to the late Dallas Mansfield Harvey and Viola Lane Harvey. Mr. Harvey was a loving father who was a member of First Baptist Church of Stanleyville and also retired from R.J. Reynolds as a maintenance supervisor. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Pansy England Harvey; son, Stephen Ray Harvey; two brothers, Buford Harvey and Hoyle Harvey; and sister Avalean Ayers. Howard is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Adams (Randy); granddaughter, Christina Purgason; two great-granddaughters, Ava Purgason and Arden Purgason; brother, Frank Harvey (Wilma); sister, Bonnie Whicker (Bob); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Priddy Manor of King and Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville for their loving care. A graveside service will be conducted 10:00 AM Monday, October 28 at First Baptist Church of Stanleyville with Pastor T. Welch officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Stanleyville building and grounds fund, 851 Ziglar Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall rd. Rural Hall NC 27045
