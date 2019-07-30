November 13, 1934 - July 28, 2019 Mrs. Phyllis Yates Goff Harvel, 84, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was born November 13, 1934 in Iredell County to Rev. John Clyde Yates, Sr. and VC Cooke Yates. Phyllis was a graduate of Mars Hill College and Wake Forest University. She began her teaching career in Narimasu-Tokyo, Japan. Phyllis also taught at several public schools: Walkertown Elementary, South Stokes High School and Parkland High School. She retired from teaching in 1990 after 32 years. After retirement she taught and tutored at Forsyth Technical Community College until 2009. In addition to teaching Phyllis also was a private duty nurse for over 30 years. Phyllis loved music, singing and playing the piano at churches, nursing homes, weddings, funerals and graduations. She loved serving the Lord with her passion for music. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Glenn Goff and James Harvel; her siblings, Sarah Goare, Rachel Wall, Martha Brady, Rev. Clyde Yates, Jr. and Robert Yates. Surviving are her two children, Philip Goff and Christa Goff (fiancé Rick Perdue); three grandchildren, Dakota Phillips (Kaetlyn Blizzard), Sterling Phillips (Taylor Holt) and Austin Goff; siblings, Elaine Rogers, Doris Rogers and Richard Yates. The family would like to thank Kaetlyn Blizzard and Trellis Supportive Care for their care and compassion of Phyllis. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 1:45 p.m. before the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
