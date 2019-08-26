April 27, 1938 - August 25, 2019 I eat with joy my bit of bread And am glad to let my neighbor have what is his. A peaceful conscience, a happy spirit, A grateful heart that gives praise and thanks, Increase blessing, sweeten distress. Aria from Bach's Contata 84 The aria text above expresses the way Anne Hartz led her life. Anne Elizabeth Smith Hartz, born April 27, 1938 in Berwyn, Illinois, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 of an autoimmune disease of the lung. Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert Lormer Smith and Leah Mindling Smith; her brother, Bud of Los Angeles; and her beloved daughter, Kristin, who was killed in a car accident. Surviving her are her husband, John Hartz of the home and their son, Tom of Winston-Salem, Anne's source of unfailing cheerful help and support during her decline; brother, Tom of Detroit; and sister, Lois of Chicago. Anne met John, her husband of 58 years, while they attended Albion College in Michigan, prior to her graduating from the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana, IL. Anne grew up in Western Springs, IL, and later lived in Schenectady, NY, Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, Madison, WI, and Cairo, Egypt, where John served at the US Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) before settling in the family's city of choice, Winston-Salem, where she and John lived for 45 years. She found immeasurable happiness and comfort in her family, both immediate and extended, and in her caring friends. Anne's "smile lines" reflected her love of a good laugh and her appreciation of even the smallest everyday pleasures. She taught primary school in Schenectady, NY, Brookline, MA, and Chicago, IL. In Madison, WI, she worked as office manager and assistant to an obstetrician/gynecologist, and in Winston-Salem as the volunteer services coordinator at Reynolds Health Center and as data technician at Wake Forest. Her own volunteer work was at Baptist Hospital, the public schools, the city of Winston-Salem, and the Upward Bound advisory board. Anne was very active in the local League of Women Voters and in the American Association of University Women and took special pleasure in the AAUW and Medical Guild book groups. The Shepherd's Center's Adventures in Learning classes helped satisfy her enthusiasm for ongoing eclectic education, and her girls-only trips to the beach were among her favorite treats. At Anne's request, no visitation or memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Kristin Hartz Garden, Forsyth Tech Foundation, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103-5197. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

