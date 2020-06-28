March 16, 1927 - June 24, 2020 Mrs. Iona Williams Hartman, 93 years of age, passed into the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born and raised in Winston-Salem, she was a member of Salem Baptist Church and retired from Hanes Hosiery. She was a student of God's word and loved to talk about scriptural truths. She was preceded in death by her mother Lillie R. Williams and her husband Lee E. Hartman and survived by her son, Danny Hartman. Amongst her surviving relatives are her brother-in-law Wayne Hartman and family, and many cousins: Shelvia Wise, Jo-Ann Bateman, Kenneth Roberts, Harold Roberts, Jerry Roberts, Harry Roberts and Brenda Glenn. Her family wishes to thank: Novant Medical Center, Salemtowne Rehabilitation Center, Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem and Pruitt Health Hospice for the care and attentiveness she received. Any memorials may be sent to Salem Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, 429 S. Broad Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Iona Hartman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries