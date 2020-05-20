November 4, 1938 - May 17, 2020 Yadkinville- On the evening of May 17, 2020, Howard Edward Hartman, Jr., 81 of Yadkinville passed away. His religion was Quaker. Ed was born to Howard and Elizabeth Hartman in 1938. He graduated from Northwest High School in 1957. Ed worked for Dunn and Bradstreet before going into business for himself as a landscaper. That lasted for 25 years and he enjoyed working every day. In 1962, he married Carol Jean Hale. Together they enjoyed their life to the fullest. Although they never had children, they always had a small dog that traveled with them to shooting matches. Ed was a competitive bench rest shooter for many years. He competed in several states and met a host of friends along the way. He had several world records and lots of awards. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elizabeth. He is survived by his loving wife; his brother, Bob (Sandra) Hartman; a niece; a nephew; and several cousins. At the request of Ed, there will be no formal service and memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 North Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. His legacy as a marksman lives on. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Most Popular
-
No fall break for UNCG and N.C. A&T students, and classes will end before Thanksgiving
-
Federal judge rules indoor worship services can resume in North Carolina
-
7 principals named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
-
Cherries is back, and Clemmons customers are keeping it busy
-
Are we ready for more reopening? No, says Baptist Health expert.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately