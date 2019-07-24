February 27, 1942 - July 19, 2019 Mr. Donald (PePaw) Eugene Hartle Sr., 77, of Clemmons passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Veterans Hospital in Salisbury. Donald was born in Forsyth County to the late Carey Reeves Hartle and Carrie Johnson Hartle on February 27, 1942. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam Conflict. He is survived by the love of his life, Carol "MeMaw," for over 43 years. One son, Donny Hartle of Winston-Salem; four daughters, Tina Mickle (Tim) of Walnut Cove; April Desourdy of Clemmons; Melanie Mellott (Kevin) of Arcadia and Terri Stacy of Winston-Salem; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Hartle (Darlene) of King and Terry Hartle (Christine) of Lewisville; sister, LouAnne Stanley of Yadkinville, and his special four-legged friend "Dolly." A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Rev. John Bishop officiating. Committal will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends 6:00 PM-8:00 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Parkway. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silascreek Parkway

