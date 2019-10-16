May 15, 1937 - October 13, 2019 King, NC Mr. James "Jimmy" Randall Hartgrove, 82, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, departed this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born in Stokes County to the late Willie Ray and Lillie Covington Hartgrove and grew up working on the family farm. He graduated from King High School, where he was a proud member of the basketball team. He married the love of his life, Johnnie Sue Gordon, and they had two children. He was co-owner/operator of Dean's Shop Rite in King, retiring from Lowes Foods. Jimmy was a lifelong and active member of First Baptist Church in King, where he faithfully served as a deacon and head usher, and a member of the King Masonic Lodge, obtaining the rank of 32nd degree Mason. He had a passion for sports, especially golf and Duke basketball, attending 15 straight ACC Basketball Championship tournaments from 1961-1976. He was respected by his community, loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly and will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, his eight brothers; William, Clyde, Joseph, Ray, Ralph, Edgar, Dean and Dennis Hartgrove, and one sister Opal Edwards, and his beloved granddaughter Sarah Morrow. He is survived by his loving wife, best friend, and lifelong companion of 63 years, Johnnie Sue Gordon Hartgrove, son Randy Hartgrove, his daughter and son-in-law Rhonda and David Morrow, grandsons; Sean and Drew Morrow, sister Rachel Shackleford, his nieces and nephews, and his many friends. A celebration of his life will be held at King First Baptist Church Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church: 122 Kirby Rd., King, NC 27021 or to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford: 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James "Jimmy" Randall Hartgrove. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
