October 10, 1924 - July 26, 2019 John D. Hart, son of James D. and Sarah Louise Gallman Hart, died July 26, 2019. He was born in Union County, SC on October 10, 1924. He served for the US Navy during World War II and was stationed in the South Pacific. Following the war, he graduated from Clemson University with a degree in electrical engineering in 1949. After graduation, he settled in with his new family in Butte, Montana for one year. From there, via Charleston, SC, he settled in Winston-Salem, NC. He retired from Western Electric and did a second career at the Marine Air Station Base in Beaufort, SC. His death is preceded by his wife Rosalie H. Hart, whom he shared 71 years of marriage; children, Laura L. Hart and Harry L. Hart; parents, and brothers James, Carlisle and Luke. He is survived by his children Donald E. Hart (wife Lois), W. David Hart, Harriet H. Fetner, Kathryn H. Dew, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brothers Frank M. Hart and Russell E. Hart. The family would like to thank Vienna Village for their excellent care of both of their parents. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Maple Springs United Methodist Church. There will be a memorial service at Maple Springs Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.AffordableCremationsWSnc.com. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Avenue

