June 27, 2002 - February 1, 2020 Robert Frank Harrison passed away at Brenner Children's Hospital on February 1, 2020 after losing his battle with Osteosarcoma. Robbie is survived by his mother Dawn Harrison Slater, stepfather Samuel Slater and sister Isabella Slater. He was also survived by his father Anthony Snyder, as well by his grandparents Rae and Tom Fox, Kathy Slater and Great-Grandmother Joan Price. Robbie was a great kid with a great sense of humor, he touched more people in his 17 years than most people could in two lifetimes. He will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be held on 2:00 PM, February 8, 2020 at Home Moravian Church in Old Salem. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall. The family greatly appreciates the special care given Robbie by the Staff at Brenner Children's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Moravian Church, 513 S. Church St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to Brenner Children's Hospital. Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be may at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Harrison, Robert Frank
Service information
Feb 8
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Home Moravian Church
529 South Church Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
529 South Church Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
