June 27, 2002 - February 1, 2020 Robert Frank Harrison passed away at Brenner's Children Hospital on February 1, 2020 after losing his battle with Osteosarcoma. Robbie is survived by his mother, Dawn Harrison Slater; stepfather, Samuel Slater; and sister, Isabella Slater. He was also survived by his father, Anthony Snyder, as well by his grandparents, Rae and Tom Fox, Kathy Slater, and great-grandmother Joan Price. Robbie was a great kid with a great sense of humor; he touched more people in his 17 years than most people could in two lifetimes. He will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be held on 2:00 PM, February 8, 2020 at Home Moravian Church in Old Salem. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
2:00PM
529 South Church Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
