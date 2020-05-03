Harrison, Ms. Barbara W. July 21, 1940 - April 27, 2020 Ms. Barbara W. Harrison of Walnut Cove, NC passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1940 in Dallas, NC and was retired from AT&T. Barbara was an artistically talented person and brought happiness to many people with her crafts, ceramics, and paintings. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son Timothy L. Hauser. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Deena Grogan and her husband Don Grogan, Jr.; brother, James Webber of Cherryville, NC; sister, Betty Brown of Winston Salem; granddaughter, Kristi Funkhouser and two great-grandchildren, Evan and Zoey. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Ave. Winston-Salem, NC

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

