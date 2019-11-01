November 13, 1955 - October 29, 2019 Marie Anne Harrison, 63, went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2019. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 3:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 2:00 PM. Marie was born November 13, 1955 in Forsyth County to the late Evelyn Addington and Allen Longworth Harrison. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Matthew Hippert; brother, Mike Harrison and wife Christine; sister, Jeannie Walls and husband Robert; nephews, Ricky and wife Misty and Robbie and wife Emily; nieces, Tisha and husband Richard and Jessica. Marie loved the outdoors, including camping and boating adventures. She also enjoyed watching old movies and TV shows. She had a special affection for her cats, which led her to be known as the "Cat Lady." Marie attended First Christian Church of Kernersville and was a member of the Senior Saints Sunday School Class. She loved her family passionately and would do anything for them. Memorial donations may be made to Randolph County Animal Shelter, 1370 County Land Rd., Randleman, NC 27317 or the American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 720295, Oklahoma City, OK 73172. Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.PierceJeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street

