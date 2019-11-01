November 13, 1955 - October 29, 2019 Marie Anne Harrison, 63, went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2019. Funeral services celebrating her life will be 3:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 2:00 PM. Marie was born November 13, 1955 in Forsyth County to the late Evelyn Addington and Allen Longworth Harrison. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Matthew Hippert; brother, Mike Harrison and wife Christine; sister, Jeannie Walls and husband Robert; nephews, Ricky and wife Misty and Robbie and wife Emily; nieces, Tisha and husband Richard and Jessica. Marie loved the outdoors, including camping and boating adventures. She also enjoyed watching old movies and TV shows. She had a special affection for her cats, which led her to be known as the "Cat Lady." Marie attended First Christian Church of Kernersville and was a member of the Senior Saints Sunday School Class. She loved her family passionately and would do anything for them. Memorial donations may be made to Randolph County Animal Shelter, 1370 County Land Rd., Randleman, NC 27317 or the American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 720295, Oklahoma City, OK 73172. Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.PierceJeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street
Most Popular
-
Bill, 83, knew he loved Shirley, 82, when they met. Three months later, he proposed. The Greensboro couple's now honeymooning.
-
Police ID teen shot and killed near Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem man caught with more than 36 times the threshold weight for heroin trafficking
-
Man stabbed, killed in domestic disturbance, Forsyth County sheriff says
-
'We lost a good one': Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan remembered as inspiring, dedicated and a champion for North Carolina
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately