April 25, 1937 - November 27, 2019 Mrs. Ruby Mock Harris, age 82, of Elkin, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Harris was born April 25, 1937 in Clayton, Alabama to Jesse Jackson Mock and Estelle Fuqua Mock. Mrs. Harris was a member of Calvary Wesleyan Church and retired from Lucia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Lee Harris; brother, Carson Mock; and sister Emmie Eubanks. Survivors include: daughter, Jill Norman and husband Foley of State Road; sons, Michael Lee Harris of Kernersville and Danny Harris and wife Cindy of Winston-Salem; brother, Clovis Mock of Alabama; sisters, Myrtice Golden of Lumberton, Ruth Roberts and husband Bill of Alabama and Alice Bartlett of Georgia; granddaughters, Amy Kathlyn Norman and Natalie Elizabeth Norman; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, November 30, 2019 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Wesleyan Church with Rev. Stanley Stogner and Rev. Lucrecia Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to Calvary Wesleyan Church, 464 Oakland Dr., Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank Dr. Vybiral, Dr. Kindle, the staff of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, and the staff of Chatham Nursing and Rehab. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service. Elkin Funeral Service 560 NC Hwy 268 W., Elkin, North Carolina 28621
