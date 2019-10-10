February 18, 1934 - October 7, 2019 Yadkinville 2 Timothy 4: 7- I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Pearl Elizabeth Mize Harris passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Pearl was born on February 18, 1934 to Willie M. Mize and Geneva Key Mize. She is survived by her husband of 63 years J.H. (Sandy) Harris; children Bill (Lynne) Harris, David Harris, and Patty (Andy) Wilson. She loved having her grandchildren around and cooking for them--Lauren (Zach) Cannon, Dustin (Crystal) Wilson, Nathan Harris, and Emily Wilson (Trevor Flynn). Her smile came out any time she saw her great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Cannon. A special thank you to her surviving sisters, Linda (Willis) Smith, and Nellie Hobson, who always had love, care, and support for their sister. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mary (late Leroy) Mize. She was preceded in death by her sisters Ella Mae Wooten and Lucille Hutchens and her brothers Troy, Luther, and Leroy Mize. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church by the Rev. Jimmy Lancaster. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family wishes to also thank Mountain Valley Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care while she was at home as well as when she was moved to the SECU Hospice Center. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to have memorials sent to Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 2232 Brandon Hills Rd., Yadkinville NC 27055. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately