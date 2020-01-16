December 17, 1943 - January 3, 2020 Tobaccoville Owen Conner Harris, 76, of Tobaccoville, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center with his family by his side. Mr. Harris was born December 17, 1943 in Carrolton, GA to the late Jesse Terrell and Elma Patterson Harris. He was the widower of the late Dawn Harris. He was the husband of Ann Spainhour Harris, who survives. Mr. Harris loved spending time with family and loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and cooking. He was a member of First Christian Church of King and was a veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother J. T. Harris, and his sisters: June Strobino, Julia Rose Harris, and Wynona Peyton. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Ann Spainhour Harris, his son, Todd Harris and wife Cosby, his sisters: Violette Denney, Glenda Middleton, Francine Bundrum, and Johnnie Baldwin, his brother, Dennis Harris, and his grandchildren: Justin, Jordan, and Hallie Harris. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First Christian Church of King with Pastor Glen Van Meter officiating. The family will receive friends and loved ones following the service, in the fellowship hall. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Owen Conner Harris. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
