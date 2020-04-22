October 15, 1945 - April 20, 2020 Noel Sterling Harris passed away on April 20, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County, North Carolina on October 15, 1945 to Luther and Bernice Harris. She graduated from R. J. Reynolds High School in 1963 and began an eight-year-long career with Security Life and Trust. From there she worked for Social Services, Piedmont Airlines, and the Wake Forest Law School before retiring from medical transcribing for the Behavioral Health Center, making great friends along the way. Noel was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Order of the Amaranth. She was a lifelong member of Fairview Moravian Church where she sang in the choir and she attended Bethany Baptist Church in New Brockton, Alabama. She enjoyed life with many unplanned adventures. She will always be remembered for her love of music and singing a joyful noise. Noel is survived by her children's father, Merit Sugg, their two children, son Michael Sugg and daughter Susan Burcham married to Stephen; her beloved grandchildren, Michael and D.J. Burcham; many loving cousins, family, and friends. Her body will lie in state Saturday, April 25th from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. for a viewing at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Due to current circumstances and restrictions a Celebration of Life for Noel will be held at a later date. The family will hold a private graveside service at Salem Moravian Graveyard. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

To send flowers to the family of Noel Harris, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 25
Visitation
Saturday, April 25, 2020
9:00AM-6:00PM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries