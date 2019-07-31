September 24, 1938 - July 25, 2019 Mrs. Marian Lewis Harris was born in Clemmons, NC to the late Laura and James Hairston on September 24, 1938. Educated in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County public schools, she was a graduate of Carver High School. Early in her career, she was employed by the Experiment in Self-Reliance and as a public school cafeteria worker. An entrepreneur with a focus on early education, in 1968 she opened Russell's Tot Haven, which later became Castle Heights Tot Haven. Mrs. Harris was a member of Green Street Church of Christ and maintained her membership at Carver Road Church of Christ. On Thursday, July 25, 2019 she passed away at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Angela L. (Jasper) Horton and Paula L. Evans; grandchildren, Kenneth (Shanrae) Horton, Rodney (Brandi) Evans, Jerri Evans, Kenan E. Horton; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Andrew J. Hairston and Sarah Hairston; nieces and nephews; special friends, Thelma Carpenter, Francis Crosby and Kristan Robinson; a host of extended family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Carver Road Church of Christ. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC
