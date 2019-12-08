June 17, 1937 - December 6, 2019 WALNUT COVE June Young Harris,82, went to be home with her Lord Friday morning, December 6, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. June was born on June 17, 1937 in Stokes County to the Late Herbert Earl and Lena Mae Smith Young. She was a Charter Member of First Christian Church of Walnut Cove, where she taught Sunday School, was Church Historian, Church Clerk, Youth Group leader, Elder and Church Organist for over 40 years. June was retired from Stokes County School System, with 36 years of service. She was a member of the Retired Teacher's Association, Red Hat Society, and The Ladies Home Extension. She loved spending time with her family and was always sending out greeting cards for every occasion. June is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, James "Jim" Carlton Harris, daughter Jana Fleetwood (Brent), 2 granddaughters, Kyla Lee Tucker and Kloe Ann Tucker. There will be a funeral service held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM at First Christian Church of Walnut Cove, with Pastor Larry Neal officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM at First Christian Church of Walnut Cove, and other times at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Walnut Cove, c/o Rita Fagg, P.O. Box 337, Walnut Cove, NC 27052 or to Friends of Stokes Shelter, P.O. Box 1807, King, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Harris family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Highway 65 West, P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
