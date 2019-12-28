December 20, 1944 - December 24, 2019 Gurney (Butch) Lee Harris, Jr., 75, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Universal Healthcare in King from complications related to a recent stroke while in Hospice care. Born in Winston-Salem, NC on December 20, 1944, Butch grew up living in Winston-Salem, King, and Pinnacle before finally settling in Lexington, NC where he lived out his final years. He graduated from Forsyth Technical Community College with an associate's degree. Butch served in the National Guard for 6 years. He worked for RJ Reynolds as a machine operator for more than 30 years, retiring from Reynolds. He leaves behind his son, Lee Harris and wife Amber, along with his two precious grandchildren, Christian and Chloe Harris. He also leaves behind three sisters, Juanita Long, Judy Pierce, and Janice Wood; nephews; and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Lucky Dean, and spouse, Jean Hege Harris. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 31 at 12 PM at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Harris, Jr., Gurney (Butch) Lee
