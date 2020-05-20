August 29, 1951 - May 16, 2020 Mr. Benard Roy Harris Jr., 68, passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Thomasville, NC, to the late Ben R. Harris Sr. and Isabel Boyles Harris. He graduated high school from Christ School in Asheville, NC in 1969. Ben remained active in the Christ School Alumni Group and often attended events in support of the school. He went on to graduate from the University of NC Chapel Hill and flourished in his construction management career. Ben was a force to be reckoned with, always enticing laughter and fun. He enjoyed the outdoors, and one of his biggest achievements was traveling all over in search of an adventure. One of Ben's favorite pastimes was cruising in Sally, his '66 mustang, attending muscle car events and rebuilding classic cars. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dennis Lela. He is survived by his longtime partner, Jill Bennett, whom he shared 16 years of partnership together; children, Ben T. Harris and Stephanie Miller; grandchildren, Gabriella Lynn and Emily Grace; sisters, Ann Gussett; Isabel Campbell and Macy Frampton; several nieces and nephews that he adored. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ School, 500 Christ School Road, Asheville, NC 28704. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
