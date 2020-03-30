March 29, 1920 - March 27, 2020 Mrs. Evelyn Bernice Grant Harris, 99, passed away Friday, March 27, 1920 at Universal Healthcare in King. Mrs. Harris was born March 29, 2020 in Iredell County to John Walter and Lizzie York Grant. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Clifton Harris; a sister, Florence Lowe; and four brothers, Vander, Bristol, Raymond and Marvin Grant. She is survived by four children, Frank (Nancy) Harris, Judith (Kerry) Smith-Sheppard, Marcus (Patricia) Harris, and Monty (Mona) Harris; eight grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two step grandchildren; three step great-great grandchildren; two brothers, W.C. "Colin" Grant and Ralph Grant; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to governmental restrictions, a private graveside will be conducted at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Monty Harris, Rev. Grady Trivette and Rev. Jim Miles officiating. Mrs. Harris will be available for viewing on Tuesday from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 2132 Brandon Hills Road Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Mtn. Valley Hospice PO Box 1267 Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Brenda Cheek and Teresa Harmon for the years of loving care given to Mrs. Harris and to the staff of Universal Healthcare of King for the wonderful care. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

