March 29, 1920 - March 27, 2020 Mrs. Evelyn Bernice Grant Harris, 99, passed away Friday, March 27, 1920 at Universal Healthcare in King. Mrs. Harris was born March 29, 2020 in Iredell County to John Walter and Lizzie York Grant. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Clifton Harris; a sister, Florence Lowe; and four brothers, Vander, Bristol, Raymond and Marvin Grant. She is survived by four children, Frank (Nancy) Harris, Judith (Kerry) Smith-Sheppard, Marcus (Patricia) Harris, and Monty (Mona) Harris; eight grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two step grandchildren; three step great-great grandchildren; two brothers, W.C. "Colin" Grant and Ralph Grant; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to governmental restrictions, a private graveside will be conducted at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Monty Harris, Rev. Grady Trivette and Rev. Jim Miles officiating. Mrs. Harris will be available for viewing on Tuesday from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 2132 Brandon Hills Road Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Mtn. Valley Hospice PO Box 1267 Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Brenda Cheek and Teresa Harmon for the years of loving care given to Mrs. Harris and to the staff of Universal Healthcare of King for the wonderful care. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Most Popular
-
Mayor orders residents to stay home in light of COVID-19. Hospitals urge county to do the same.
-
Man shot by deputies in Clemmons dies; body of missing woman who lived with him was found
-
Wake Forest Baptist reports case of COVID-19 at High Point hospital as case numbers grow across NC and the Triad
-
Forsyth to impose stay-home order at urging of hospitals
-
Hilton Garden Inn temporarily closes in Winston-Salem; Twin City Quarter lays off
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately