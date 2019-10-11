December 21, 1930 - October 7, 2019 Mr. Edward Thomas Harris, aka "Tom," Thomas Wade Harris, Tom Edward Harris and Thomas Wade was born December 21, 1930 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Thomas Christenberry and Lennie Irene Morgan Harris. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Harris retired as a mechanic with Ed's Salvage. Spiritually, he was member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by wife Reba Harris and four children. Mr. Harris departed this life Monday October 7, 2019 at Memory Care of the Triad in Kernersville, NC. Survivors include three sisters, Margaret Cox of Lilburn, GA, Carole Doggette and Barbara Sanford, both of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Michael Harris of Lynwood, WA; two daughters, Andrea W. Pack of Spartanburg, SC and Michelle W. Jones of Orlando, FL; former spouse, Gayle W. Wade of Spartanburg, SC; one granddaughter, Lauren E. Pack; other relatives and friends. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 E. Mains Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
