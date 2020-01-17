January 4, 1938 - January 10, 2020 Deloris Speas Harris, affectionately known as "Peggy Jean," was born on January 4, 1938 to the late Reverend Lester B. and Lillian Speas of Tobaccoville and passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Mrs. Harris was a 1957 graduate of Carver Consolidated High School and furthered her education at Winston-Salem State University. She was employed at Industries for the Blind for more than twenty-five years and was a faithful member of Center Grove A.M.E. Zion Church in Tobaccoville, NC. She is survived by sons: Elder Olando (Mary) Speas, Oneal (Camilla) Payne, Winston-Salem, NC and John H. Harris, Jr., Charlotte, NC; daughter; Manita Harris Johnson, Charlotte, NC; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters: Ann (Dr. Harry) Caldwell, Charlotte, NC, Rev. Belinda Harris, Tobaccoville, NC; 5 sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; uncle, Charlie Payne; aunt, Mary F. Payne; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Center Grove AME Zion Church, Tobaccoville, NC. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Harris, Deloris
