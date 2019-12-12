February 5, 1959 - December 9, 2019 Bryan Vann Harris passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on February 5, 1959, the son of Ivah Mae Kiger Harris and the late Dewey Vann Harris. Bryan was a graduate of North Forsyth High School and went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Appalachian State University. He was employed with Flow GMC. Bryan's biggest joy was spending time with his son; he also enjoyed spending time with family, neighbors, and friends. He enjoyed hunting, golf, bonfires, and watching sports. Bryan loved God, going to church, and attending the Christian Singles Group. In addition to his father, Bryan was preceded in death by his uncles, Kemp Kiger and Bruce Harris; and by his aunts, Bertine and Reba Harris. Bryan is survived by his mother, Ivah Kiger Harris; son, Austin Bryan Harris (Lauren); brother, Todd Harris (Donna); nephew, Gregory Mealka; niece, Katie Mealka; aunts, Maxine Kiger and Priscilla Harris; cousins: Teresa (Jim), Krista, Alan (Monica), Warren (Kathy), Matt (Kathy), Jackie, Billy, and Bobby. A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Rural Hall Memorial Park with Pastor Bruce Updyke officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall at Kingswood United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to: Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, NC 27045. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Bryan's neighbors, Doris and Lee and to all his cousins who have always showed their love. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
