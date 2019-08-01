January 16, 1932 - July 31, 2019 Mrs. Helen Louise Livingston Harrington, 87, passed away peacefully at her home. She was born January 16, 1932 in TN to the late David H. and Vistula McKeehan Livingston. Mrs. Harrington was a lifetime member of Woodland Baptist Church. She retired from Sara Lee with nearly 25 years of service. Mrs. Harrington loved the outdoors, especially gardening and tending her banana trees. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harrington was preceded in death by her husband, James Harrington, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Lori Easter Harrington; and nine siblings. She is survived by two children, James "Jim" Harrington, Jr. and Sharon Fulp (Mike); two grandchildren, Michael Fulp and Monica Williams (Paul); one sister, Annie Livingston; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with the Rev. Michael Fulp officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
