Harpe, John Lee Sr. January 28, 1926 - May 23, 2020 John Lee Harpe, Sr., passed away on May 23, 2020 in Winston-Salem at the age of 94. He was born in Yadkinville on January 28, 1926 to Carl L. and Lottie Harriel Harpe. John proudly served his country in the Unites States Army. He was a decorated combat veteran having served in Germany during WWII. John retired from Hanes Hosiery where he worked over 40 years in maintenance. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Harpe; parents; grandson, Rusty Harpe; and 9 brothers and sisters. John leaves behind his sons, Chip (Lynne) Harpe and Jeff Harpe; granddaughters, Catherine Neal and Jessica Swan; granddaughter-in-law, Stacy Harpe-Hall; great granddaughter, Natalie Harpe; sister, Nancy Hensley; daughter-in-law, Sylvia Harpe; and many, nieces, nephews, and family members. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Trinity Glen for their warmth and compassion. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27th at 2pm at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

