June 17, 2000 - April 23, 2020 Paul Daniel (Danny) Harkins was born June 17, 2000, to Paul C. and Elizabeth W. (Beth) Harkins in Salt Lake City, Utah. He moved to Winston-Salem, NC, in 2003. He graduated from Mount Tabor High School in 2018 and was a sophomore at North Carolina State University, majoring in mechanical and aerospace engineering. He left us at the age of 19 on April 23, 2020, in Raleigh, NC. Danny had a quick mind and a wide range of interests. In school, he loved science and history. He enjoyed taking things apart and putting them together, and wanted to work in airplane design. Danny loved swimming and lacrosse from a young age, and lettered in both sports all four years of high school. He also dove for Mount Tabor HS, and enjoyed fly fishing, mountain biking (especially downhill), and snowboarding. He worked for three summers as a lifeguard and assistant manager at Tanglewood Pool. A family friend commented that "None of [this] defined him. He was just himself." Danny was kind, genuine, and positive. People remember his contagious smile. He cherished belonging in several large tight groups, especially his teams and Sigma Chi fraternity, but thrived in small intimate groups and close personal relationships. He was a best friend to many. He was also comfortable in his own skin, finding peace and strength in the quiet of home. He loved deeply and valued happiness over success. Danny is survived by his parents; his beloved sissy, Lindsey Michelle Hicks, and her husband, Dustin Lee Hicks; grandparents, Jean Ballagh, Tom and June Wilson, and Ann and Girvin Harkins; aunts and uncles, Jeni and Rick Huebner, Kim and Brad Loos, and Carl and Eileen Harkins; cousins, Addie Huebner, Haley Loos, and Eleanor, Gregory, Richard, and Constance Harkins; niece Annabel Gilmore; and a large extended family for whom we are so grateful. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 20, at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. Details for memorial donations will be available at that time. Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
