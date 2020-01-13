April 10, 1963 - January 10, 2020 Ronald Lathan Hargis, Jr., 56, passed away on January 10, 2020. Ron was a true "Tar Heel," born in Chapel Hill, and lived in Burlington, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem. He was the son of Phyllis Ford, of Pine Knoll Shores, NC and the late Ronald Lathan Hargis, Sr. Ron graduated from Williams High School in 1981. He went on to graduate from the School of Pharmacy at UNC-Chapel Hill in 1988 and worked as a pharmacist for over 30 years. Ron, "the gentle giant," attended West Market St. Methodist Church in Greensboro. He loved music, especially Elvis Costello, playing the drums, and golf. He was preceded in death by his father. In addition to his mother, Ron is survived by his wife, Gena Dotson Hargis of Clemmons, NC; four daughters, Ellison Hargis of Burlington, NC, Mary Bryce Hargis of North Richland Hills, TX, and Eva Hargis and Avery Hargis of Clemmons, NC; a sister, Ashley Hargis Verwoerdt (Chris) of Winston-Salem, NC; and two nephews, Lathan Verwoerdt and William Verwoerdt of Winston-Salem, NC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rich and Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington, NC, with Rev. Dan Martin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
