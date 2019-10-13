EAST BEND - Mr. Jesse "Dean" Hardy, 61, died Saturday, October 12, 2019. Graveside service: 4:00 pm Wednesday, October 16 at New Home UMC cemetery. Visitation: 2:30 to 3:30 pm at Gentry Funeral Service, East Bend.
