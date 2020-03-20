October 13, 1938 - March 19, 2020 DOBSON - Alvin W. Hardy, age 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday morning, March 19th, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 13th, 1938 in Surry County to the late Marvin and Bessie Stanley Hardy. Alvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and will be dearly missed by all. He was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and never wavered when standing firm in his faith. Alvin was a long-term active member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and the Sunday school superintendent. He also attended Fall Creek Baptist Church. Alvin exemplified a strong work ethic, retiring from the NC Department of Agriculture as a USDA poultry grader after 38 years of service. A true family man, he loved and supported with his whole heart. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Brenda Spicer Hardy, of the home. His children Rodney Hardy, Karla (Mike) Kiser, and Kimberly Bruce; his grandchildren Sarah Bruce, Griffin Hardy, Kain Kiser, Grace Kiser, Abby Bruce, Claire Hardy and Taylor Kiser; his nephews David Green, Phillip Green and Matthew Spicer; his sister-in-law Beverly Spicer, and his devoted and special cousins Maxine Stanley and Chris (Cindy) Stanley. A time of visitation with the family will be held Saturday, March 21st, from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm with a celebration of life and graveside service to follow at Mount Hermon Baptist Church, 319 West Mount Hermon Church Rd., Dobson, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice Home and Mount Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

