Hardwick, Jr., James "Jim" Carlton September 11, 1943 - February 3, 2020 Mr. James "Jim" Carlton Hardwick, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born on September 11, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late James Carlton Hardwick, Sr. and Agnes Kelley Hardwick. Jim grew up in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina but lived in Winston-Salem for most of his life. He was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed camping and the outdoors with his two sons. Jim graduated from Myrtle Beach High School, Davidson College with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics, and Harvard Business School. He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Social Fraternity, where he was Vice President and Treasurer. Jim was also a distinguished military graduate and member of MENSA. He served two years in the U.S. Army and one year in Vietnam where he was a Lieutenant and platoon leader. After graduating from Harvard Business School he began working for R.J. Reynolds Industries in various financial analysts positions including Assistant Treasurer of Aminoil, USA Inc. Additionally he worked at several energy companies and banks as a business consultant. He also was a member of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce. In his later years as a business professional he would mentor business students from Wake Forest University, Elon, and Pfeiffer College. On September 25, 1965 he married Mary Gettys Robinson with whom he shared 55 years and raised a family of two children, James Carlton Hardwick, III and Benjamin Robinson Hardwick. Despite his many professional pursuits, he always put family first. He strongly advocated education and a Protestant work ethic. In addition, he encouraged his sons to pursue athletics and become well rounded people. He was survived by his loving wife, Mary Gettys Hardwick; two sons, Dr. James Carlton Hardwick, III and Benjamin Robinson Hardwick, Esq.; and three grandchildren, Lindsay Caroline Hardwick, James Carlton Hardwick, IV, and Hadley Jane Hardwick. Jim was a man of Christian faith and proud of his Methodist Heritage. He was a descendant from the Hardwick missionaries who came from England in the seventeen hundreds with John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, to Savannah, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Centenary United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
