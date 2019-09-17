June 25, 1937 - September 7, 2019 Winston-Salem Ms. Jeanette Strickland Hannah, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Trinity Glen. She was born on June 25, 1937 in Gaston County, NC to James Mason and Jo Neal Strickland. Jeanette was a financial secretary. She left home on her 18th birthday with three classmates and they went to work in Washington, D.C. While there, Jeanette worked for the Bureau of Naval Personnel. After working in D.C., she worked for Civil Service at Smith Reynolds Airport. Later, Jeanette retired from the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System with more than 30 years of faithful service. She was a proud member of the North Carolina Association of Educational Office Professionals where she served as president for one year. Jeanette volunteered for many different organizations, some of which include: the Rape Response Line, Suicide Prevention, and the Senior Center. She was an avid bridge player and reader. Jeanette also loved quilting and enjoyed scuba diving. She loved to travel. After the war, Jeanette lived with her husband in Munich, Germany. She traveled to Hawaii, Japan, Spain, Amsterdam, and many other countries. Jeanette was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her former husband and father of her children, Winzlow Grady Hannah; her great-granddaughter, Addison Riley Hannah; her stepmother, Gertrude Strickland; and her step brother, Luther Lail. She is survived by two daughters, Vonnie Rhee Hannah and Donna "Renét" Hannah Parris (husband, James); four grandchildren, Sonja Anne Hannah, Melissa Danielle Hannah, Christopher Ryan Parris, and Robert Matthew Parris; one great-grandchild, Reid Parker Cornwall; and her stepsister, Diane Lail Dula. A memorial service for Jeanette will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Kernersville Moravian Church Historic Chapel with Rev. John Rights officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
