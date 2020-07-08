February 3, 1936 - July 2, 2020 Ethel Linda Hanna, affectionately called "Linda," passed on July 2, 2020. Linda was born in Colon, Panama, Central America on February 3, 1936. She immigrated to the United States in the late 1960's and resided in North Carolina for the remainder of her life. A lifelong nurse that worked in the Hospitals, Clinics and Medical facilities in the Triad area, she eventually retired from Medical Park Hospital. Linda enjoyed traveling, Casinos and had visited various locations and countries throughout the World. Her genuine smile, giving and generous nature was one of her traits that naturally made everyone feel welcomed and loved. Her Panamanian style of cooking was a favorite to many friends and visitors. She always saw life with rose colored glasses and prayed daily for her family and friends. She was a member of Praise Assembly Church Ministries, Inc. and attended Church and events at Destiny Temple. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jane Joseph and Fredrick Trottman; siblings, Isola "Pearl", Olivia "Olive", Jean, Irma, Carlito, Pancho, Roy, Freddie and Junie. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Antonio, Amancia, Denna and Raymond Hanna (LaShanda); an adopted son, Carlton Pierce; grandchildren, Quiante and Raymond, Jr. Hanna; an adopted granddaughter, Kierra Blyther; great-grandchildren, Alona Sellers and D'iontae Benson; her sisters, Ruby Sandiford of Colon, Panama, Elmina Williams of Philadelphia, PA, and Colon, Panama, and Millicent (Joyce) Donawa of Colon, Panama; a brother, Ricardo "Rico" Rose of Queens, New York; a list of devoted friends including a loyal childhood friend, Iris Spencer who she refers to as her sister; the first set of friends that she met when she came to the United States, the late Ella Stewart and her husband Leon Stewart and Lina Underwood; longtime supportive friends and coworkers, Harriet and Jerry Johnson, and Martis Perry; and two neighborhood friends, Mrs. Helen Benbow, also one of her traveling and Casino partners and a grass roots political ally, Mrs. Janie Boyd; dear friends and caregivers Tammy and Jerome McCloud; two helpers, Mrs. Cha'na Lloyd and Tonia Thomas; and many nieces and nephews and other friends. Private services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 (RUSSELL).

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Hanna as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries