March 28, 1938 - March 30, 2020 Mrs. Linda Walker Hanks, 82, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, with her daughter by her side. She was born in Guilford County on March 28, 1938 to Clyde Tennyson and Octa May Green Walker. Linda grew up in Elkin, NC and attended Greensboro College. In 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Lonnie Hanks, Jr., "Tony," and they shared 47 years of love, faith, trust, and happiness until Tony's death in 2005. She enjoyed cheering on the Duke Blue Devils, was a fan of NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and enjoyed playing bridge and dominoes. She had fun meeting with her Garden Club and Methodist Church groups. She was a wonderful Southern cook, and a positive, supportive friend with a lovely smile for everyone. Most of all, she was the perfect wife and mother for our little family. Linda was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and an infant son. Surviving is her devoted daughter, April Lynne Hanks. Also surviving are close cousins, Tom Finney, Elkin; Jim Finney (Lynn); and Marilyn Jo Martin (Fred). She had a nephew, John Mattucci (Jane), MA; and a niece who became her second daughter, Lee Mattucci Stephens (Mark) who made her a Nana to Alexis, Emily, and Olivia Stephens, all of NJ. She will be missed by her many friends, and her devoted kitty cat, Addie. A private family burial will be officiated by Dr. Matt Farrabow in accordance with government pandemic guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Ardmore United Methodist Church. Our gratitude goes to all those who served her lovingly during her illness, including Renee Hamilton, Miller Street Dialysis Center, and Triad Safe Choice Transport. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 33315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

