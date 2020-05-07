Winston-Salem - Ms. Sharon L. Haney, 63, departed this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Funeral service will be private. Ms. Haney's remains may be publicly viewed Friday, May 8, 2020 from 12:00 PM~5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Haney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

