October 1, 1925 - April 18, 2020 MOCKSVILLEMrs. Tilthia Raye McCullough Hanes, 94, formerly of Country Lane, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Clemmons Village I. She was born on October 1, 1925, in Davie County, to the late J.C. and Alice Berrier McCullough. Mrs. Hanes graduated from Mocksville High School in 1942 and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mocksville. She worked at the Bank of Davie, which would become BB&T, for 47 years. Mrs. Hanes loved shopping, chocolate, and traveling. She was a very fashionable dresser and a people-person. Mrs. Hanes loved her family, church family, and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend to many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Glenn Hanes, Sr., and a son, Howard Glenn "Chip" Hanes, Jr. Survivors include her son, Chris Hanes (Alice) of Mocksville, and a brother-in-law, Craig Hanes. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Clemmons Village I for all the love and care given to Mrs. Hanes during her time there. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, in Rose Cemetery, with Dr. Glenn L. Myers, Jr. and Rev. Natalie Gray officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for First United Methodist Church of Mocksville, 310 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028; or Davie Community Foundation, Memo: Tilthia M. Hanes Fund, P.O. Box 546, 107 N. Salisbury St., Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028

To plant a tree in memory of Tilthia Hanes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries