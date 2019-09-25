June 5, 1925 - September 22, 2019 Richard Paul Hanes, BMC US Navy Ret., passed away at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House on Sept. 22. Born in Wilkes Co. in 1925, Richard joined the Navy at the start of WWII. Richard served his country with honor during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He retired after 25 years of service. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Lee Nora Hanes, who was also a Navy veteran and retiree. Richard also retired from the USPS with more than 20 years of service. He is survived by nieces, Delores Manigault of Cincinnati, OH, Edna Robinson, Bette Wilmore, and Selah Davis all of Lexington, KY. Richard was friends to all his neighbors, but had a close bond with Ed and Joan Meadows, Scott and Teresa Conley, David and Betty Gregg, Mike and Mary Jane Woodward, and Nina Dobson. He also leaves behind close friend, Eena Queen. Richard enjoyed cruising the strip and making the rounds of local restaurants where he had many waitress friends. At his request, there will be no services. Richard's last weeks of his illness were made easier by Trellis Hospice and the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. The nurses who gave in home care, staff, nurses, and doctors at Kate B Reynolds gave with love, care and compassion to make his time as comfortable as possible. Memorial contributions can be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
