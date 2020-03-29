July 24, 1973 - March 24, 2020 Ms. Toni Renee Handy, 46, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Toni was born in Forsyth County on July 24, 1973. She was a graduate of Carver High School and worked at the Murphy's Express located at 3820 Oxford Station Way in Winston-Salem. Toni is survived by her children, Gidget Spencer, Dakota Handy, Tyler Handy, and Aidan Handy; seven grandchildren; parents, Roy L. Dawson, Jr. and Susan Grubbs Dawson; siblings, Denice Blankenship, Thomas Blankenship, Anthony Murphy, and Roy L. Dawson, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to public health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park with Mr. Jerry Mathis officiating. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family or Ms. Handy. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

