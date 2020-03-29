July 24, 1973 - March 24, 2020 Ms. Toni Renee Handy, 46, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Toni was born in Forsyth County on July 24, 1973. She was a graduate of Carver High School and worked at the Murphy's Express located at 3820 Oxford Station Way in Winston-Salem. Toni is survived by her children, Gidget Spencer, Dakota Handy, Tyler Handy, and Aidan Handy; seven grandchildren; parents, Roy L. Dawson, Jr. and Susan Grubbs Dawson; siblings, Denice Blankenship, Thomas Blankenship, Anthony Murphy, and Roy L. Dawson, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to public health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park with Mr. Jerry Mathis officiating. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family or Ms. Handy. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Mayor orders residents to stay home in light of COVID-19. Hospitals urge county to do the same.
-
Man shot by deputies in Clemmons dies; body of missing woman who lived with him was found
-
NC gyms, salons, barbershops and theaters ordered closed. Schools closed until May 15, governor says
-
Wake Forest Baptist reports case of COVID-19 at High Point hospital as case numbers grow across NC and the Triad
-
Forsyth to impose stay-home order at urging of hospitals
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately