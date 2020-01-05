September 22, 1941 - December 21, 2019 Janet Moser Hancock 78 of Bermuda Run, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. A reception for the celebration of Janet Hancock's life will be held on January 11, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Bermuda Run Country Club. Janet Moser Hancock was born in Forsyth County to William Henry and Hilda Ryan Moser on September 22, 1941. She grew up in Lewisville, actively attending Lewisville United Methodist Church. Janet went to school at Lewisville School and graduated from Southwest in 1959. She married Larry Hancock on October 16, 1976 in their home in Bermuda Run. She worked 40 years in the banking industry retiring in 1996 from Branch Banking and Trust Company. She began her career with First Federal which became Southern National and later Branch Banking and Trust Company. Janet held various positions throughout her banking career, including Branch Coordinator, Merger Team Trainer, and Loan Executive. During this time, she made many friendships and lasting memories with everyone she met, including a very special group of co-workers she referred to as "The Hens". The Hens and Janet made many special memories over the years as they enjoyed crafting, traveling, shopping, celebrating birthdays and most recently meeting monthly and dining out together. Janet was truly "Old School". She learned from her parents that hard work earned true value and rewards. Janet was the true definition of the "woman behind the man". She supported Larry in many business ventures, and they both believed "if you ain't the lead dog, then the scenery don't change much" way of doing things. They began the cable TV franchise, River Cable as their "side job" in Davie County. They worked by each other's side, completing the monthly bills at their kitchen table. Later River Cable was sold to Triad Cable, which then became Spectrum. Janet was also very involved with Larry's endeavors at his day job with Long Communications, which was sold to Tyco Communications. All the while Janet continued her career with BB&T. She always "called things as she saw them", resulting in a long successful career of her own. Janet and Larry traveled the world together and found St. Petersburg, Florida to be their second home, as they wintered there for the past twenty years. She had a passion for shelling and would comb the area beaches for hours! Having never met a stranger, she formed many strong connections with fellow shell collectors. She also enjoyed and felt most relaxed watching the boats and dolphins pass by on the Boca Ciego Bay. She knew she was a very blessed individual. If you were fortunate enough to be in her circle, you and your family were blessed as well. Janet was an extremely generous, enthusiastic, dedicated and tenacious soul and always had a "get it done" attitude. She never thought twice about opening her home or her heart. Janet and Larry's faith journey strengthened in their later years, as both expressed their readiness for crossing over into eternal life. In Janet's final days she was grateful to have the presence and prayers of Pastor Mark Key with her. She received comfort in transferring her membership to Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers, Steve and Bill Moser. Janet is survived by her sister-in-law Dianne Jones Moser, nephews Ryan Thomas Moser (Jennie), Kevin William Moser (Megan), great nephews Cole and Jack Moser, Greyson Moser and Larry's daughter Kelly Hancock, along with numerous friends, old and new. Memorials may be given to Trellis Supportive Care and NC Chapter of the ALS Foundation. Janet's family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all along with her dear friend Alan Giles and Pastor Mark Key of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
Hancock, Janet Moser
To send flowers to the family of Janet Hancock, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Bermuda Run Country Club
324 Bermuda Run Drive
Bermuda Run, NC 27006
324 Bermuda Run Drive
Bermuda Run, NC 27006
Guaranteed delivery before Janet's Celebration of Life begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately